Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Wyndham Destinations opened at $44.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.