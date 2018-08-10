Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,228,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

