Caretrust REIT (CTRE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE):

8/9/2018 – Caretrust REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

8/7/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/2/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/17/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/7/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Caretrust REIT traded down $0.08, hitting $17.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 21,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Get Caretrust REIT Inc alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 83.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.