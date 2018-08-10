CareDx (CDNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 158.93%.

Shares of CareDx traded up $2.02, hitting $16.99, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,760. CareDx has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $527.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $494,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

