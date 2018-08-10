Card Factory (CARD) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Reduce”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 180 ($2.33) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 240 ($3.11).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Card Factory from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 240 ($3.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Card Factory from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 221.25 ($2.86).

Shares of LON CARD traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 187.30 ($2.42). 1,485,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,150. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 184.23 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 358.80 ($4.64).

Card Factory plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, prints, produces, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through Card Factory and Getting Personal segments. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, including Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

