Capitala Finance (CPTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPTA. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Capitala Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Capitala Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,547. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $36,989.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

