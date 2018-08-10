Capital Gearing Trust plc (CGT) Insider Jean Matterson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,108 ($53.18) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($53,177.99).

Capital Gearing Trust opened at GBX 4,130 ($53.46) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Capital Gearing Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,753 ($48.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,000 ($51.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $20.00.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

