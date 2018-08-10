Capita (CPI) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.72) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.33) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.33 ($2.35).

Capita opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.75) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 721 ($9.33).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

