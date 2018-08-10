Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on HCP (HCP)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“We are initiating coverage of HCP with a $28 price target and a Neutral rating. HCP has risen by 16% over the past three months, along with other large-cap REITs, but it is down 17.5% over the past year, compared with a 14% gain in the 12% decline in the S&P U.S. Healthcare REIT Index. We believe that most of the stock’s relative weakness reflects concern about interest rates, deteriorating fundamentals in senior housing and HCP’s restructuring. With HCP’s restructuring nearly at an end, we expect investors to begin valuing the company more on its fundamentals, which we expect to improve, and to worry less about interest rates. Although we think senior housing could remain slow for awhile, we are enthusiastic about HCP’s strategy to leverage its position in life science and MOB.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get HCP alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCP. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut HCP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

HCP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30. HCP has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,082,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HCP by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 3,509,889 shares in the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P grew its holdings in HCP by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after buying an additional 2,798,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,507,000 after buying an additional 1,866,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HCP by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,762,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 1,438,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.