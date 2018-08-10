Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 42,611 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Tiffany & Co. worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 928,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 328,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $137.10 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

