Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $59.03 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises approximately 2.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $129,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,347,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,148 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $52,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,816,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 693.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 976,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,979,000 after purchasing an additional 853,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight opened at $53.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

