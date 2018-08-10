Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$194.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$186.00 to C$194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Broadpoint Capital lowered Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 target price on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A opened at C$168.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A has a fifty-two week low of C$140.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

