Canaccord Genuity Trims Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Target Price to $62.00

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie raised Zillow Group Inc Class A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.18.

ZG opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,470.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 14,590,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,268,000 after acquiring an additional 204,886 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,364,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,088,000 after acquiring an additional 289,824 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 357,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 239,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

