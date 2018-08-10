Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio (TWLO)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

“We continue to recommend no more than a market weight in the software sector because 1) valuations are extended and 2) we are about to enter about two months of an information and catalyst dead zone until we get to the October earnings season. What this means is that you have to be more strategic about your asset allocation and tactical playbook. This week not only brings our annual growth conference that is attended by many of the best public and private software firms, but 11 earnings calls. As is our practice, we discuss the short- and long-term fundamentals of each firm reporting. Unless one of these companies goes completely off the rails, we will not do more than push out a model update on these companies, leaving the press release rehash to others.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

NYSE TWLO opened at $77.92 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $479,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,988 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $101,328.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $8,630,211 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,408,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,323,000 after buying an additional 317,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twilio by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,808,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after buying an additional 310,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Twilio by 122.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after buying an additional 369,791 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $17,181,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $16,992,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

