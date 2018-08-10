Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the company is poised for an acceleration in its top-line as several opportunities in the aerostructures, kitting and supply chain, and aerosystems segments expand from the improved defense budget outlook, as well as the company-specific cost leverage. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $12 price target.””

CVU has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial cut shares of CPI Aerostructures to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

CVU opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $121,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

