Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Campbell Soup by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 109,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Campbell Soup to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of Campbell Soup opened at $42.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

