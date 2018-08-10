Cameco Corp (CCJ) Position Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 754,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,402,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 432,700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cameco by 153.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 71.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,809,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 1,593,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco opened at $11.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

