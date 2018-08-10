Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.