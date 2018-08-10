Camden National (CAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camden National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Camden National traded up $0.25, hitting $45.15, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Camden National had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Camden National by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camden National by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

