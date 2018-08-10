Cambridge Trust Co. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,241,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,865,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $99.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.76.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

