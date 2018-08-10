Cambridge Trust Co. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 76.0% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 688.2% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 53.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $42.16 on Friday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

