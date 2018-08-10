Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,515 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Xilinx worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,248 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,029 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $73.43 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,371 shares of company stock valued at $849,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

