Calamos Global Total Return Fund Common Stock (CGO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News coverage about Calamos Global Total Return Fund Common Stock (NASDAQ:CGO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Total Return Fund Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4700871289494 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Common Stock traded down $0.09, reaching $14.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066. Calamos Global Total Return Fund Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

