Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) EVP Purchases $49,250.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) EVP Christopher J. Holdren bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 66,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,549,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.62) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 214.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 22,081,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,707 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 322.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304,874 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $47,836,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 20.7% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 4,060,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 696,150 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

