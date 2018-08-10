BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $67,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $648,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies traded down $0.29, reaching $62.45, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 659,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.