Bunzl (BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,570 ($33.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.48) to GBX 2,500 ($32.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,609 ($33.77) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.48) to GBX 2,300 ($29.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,371.30 ($30.70).

Bunzl opened at GBX 2,325 ($30.10) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,472 ($32.00).

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($29.97), for a total transaction of £13,033.45 ($16,871.78).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

