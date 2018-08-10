Bruker (BRKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BRKR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bruker by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 652,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $15,708,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $12,411,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 431,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

