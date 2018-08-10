Bruce Richards Sells 7,740 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Manhattan Associates opened at $50.97 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4,463.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 871,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 852,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 375,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 254,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 248,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 127,789 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

