Bruce Richards Sells 7,740 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Manhattan Associates opened at $50.97 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
MANH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.
