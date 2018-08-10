Brown & Brown (BRO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4226231786084 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Brown & Brown opened at $29.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

