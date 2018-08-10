Brookstone Capital Management Sells 45,262 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,821,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568,831 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,548,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,116,000 after purchasing an additional 83,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,353,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,161,000.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $92,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union opened at $18.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several research firms have commented on WU. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

