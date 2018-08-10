Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000.

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $32.52 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

