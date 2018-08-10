Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.33 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

ITA stock opened at $203.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

