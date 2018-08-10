Brokers Set Expectations for Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.86 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JOUT. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors opened at $95.67 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $100.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

