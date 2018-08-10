Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report released on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners opened at $16.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $98,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,379.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,510 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 140.24%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

