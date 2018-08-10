Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kemper Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NYSE KMPR opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.13. Kemper has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,549,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $60,934,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $51,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 333,172 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $17,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,916,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

