Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Tire Co. Limited’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire opened at C$251.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$226.11 and a twelve month high of C$269.90.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C($0.53). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Mark's, PartSource, and FGL banners.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.