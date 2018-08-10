Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Tire Co. Limited’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37.
Canadian Tire opened at C$251.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$226.11 and a twelve month high of C$269.90.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Mark's, PartSource, and FGL banners.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.