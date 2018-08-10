Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NVRO) PT at $80.13

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
NVRO stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.06. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.34.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
