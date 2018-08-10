Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NVRO) PT at $80.13

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 45.8% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 65.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 38.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 587,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,864 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.06. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

