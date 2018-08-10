Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Price Target at $29.63

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

KLIC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.64. 371,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,999. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.80 million. research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Deepak Sood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,644.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,334.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 365,355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,284,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 312,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

