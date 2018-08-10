Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Target Price at $54.55

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of Globus Medical opened at $52.41 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

