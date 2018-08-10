Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (CRDA) Price Target at $4,745.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,745 ($61.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,050 ($65.37) to GBX 5,300 ($68.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,700 ($47.90) to GBX 4,600 ($59.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($55.66) to GBX 4,700 ($60.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($70.55) target price (up from GBX 5,100 ($66.02)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($55.66) to GBX 4,600 ($59.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of Croda International traded down GBX 68 ($0.88), hitting GBX 5,202 ($67.34), on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 217,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,461 ($44.80) and a one year high of GBX 4,668 ($60.43).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.29) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 38 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 827 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,172 ($66.95) per share, for a total transaction of £42,772.44 ($55,368.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 833 shares of company stock worth $4,306,662.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

