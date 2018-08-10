Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) PT at $94.91

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.91 ($110.36).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke traded down €1.23 ($1.43), reaching €83.58 ($97.19), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

