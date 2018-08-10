Brokerages Set $9.88 Price Target for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. O2Micro International’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on OIIM. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,359. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.08. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.15.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 8.95%. equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 3.12% of O2Micro International worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

