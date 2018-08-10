Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.17 (Hold) from the twelve analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Equinor ASA’s rating score has improved by 6.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Equinor ASA an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

