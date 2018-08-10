Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report $185.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $187.40 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $170.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $810.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.17 million to $814.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $894.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $914.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $164,468.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $1,449,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 658,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

WMGI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 5,018,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.05 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

