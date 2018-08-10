Brokerages Expect MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Get MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock alerts:

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 5,354,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.