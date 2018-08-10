Brokerages Expect JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (JW.A) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock an industry rank of 247 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock opened at $63.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.95 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

