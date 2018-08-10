Brokerages Expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DPLO shares. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,925 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,919,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,427 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,424.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 877,922 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPLO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 14,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.