Brokerages Expect Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Brokerages expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to post $1.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advaxis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.79 million. Advaxis reported sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year sales of $7.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 168.35% and a negative net margin of 1,041.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advaxis in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 644,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 182.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 1,200.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 431,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,329. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

