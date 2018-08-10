Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $514.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.40 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $454.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

WGO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. 329,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.