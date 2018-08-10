Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (REV) to Post ($0.39) EPS

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon traded up $0.95, hitting $17.25, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,577. Revlon has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. research analysts expect that Revlon will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

